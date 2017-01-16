Budget 2017: Expectations of retail investors

Here are some changes that the Retail investors expect in this year’s Budget that would benefit them.

Simplification of RGESS

Deduction in respect of Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme: The Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme (RGESS) is a tax saving scheme that was announced in the 2012-13 Union Budget aimed at first time retail investors. The scheme is aimed at encouraging the flow of savings of small investors in the domestic capital market, and presents investors with tax benefits provisioned under a new section, 80CCG in the Income Tax Act, 1961. It is recommended to raise the income ceiling to Rs 25 lakh as compared to Rs 12 lakh at present.

To attract new investors into the equity markets, RGESS needs to be simplified and the entry gates should be widened.

Also, all open-ended equity and balanced funds should be RGESS compliant schemes. Application forms should have the option “RGESS”.

Allowing Infrastructure Debt Funds to issue tax saving bonds

Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs) should be permitted to issue tax savings bonds, and such issuances may be limited to a percentage of the net-worth of the IDF. Such tax-savings bonds, which give retail investors a tax exemption on the interest payable to them, would provide an incentive for greater retail participation in IDFs.

Abolition of STT and CTT

Securities transaction tax (STT) adds to the cost of the transaction and serves as a major deterrent for the retail investor. Imposition of a Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT) also impacts the volume and liquidity of commodity exchanges, thereby hampering the growth of a nascent market.

The commodity transactions in India are already heavily taxed, being subject to a plethora of taxes. Imposition of CTT impacts the volume of trading significantly and thus exporting our market to other global exchanges, as globally, the cost of a hedging transaction in commodities is significantly lesser than what is paid in India. It is recommended that the imposition of the transaction tax in the form of securities transaction tax and commodities transaction tax be abolished.

Capital gains tax on mutual funds

Mutual funds with lock-in period of 3-5 years should be provided exemption from capital gains tax under Section 54EC. This would give investors more options and help them realise long-term returns. It will also channelise money away from real estate and back into the capital markets.

Taxation of National Pension Scheme

In order to encourage taxpayers to make voluntary higher contributions towards NPS, it should be made more tax-friendly as the objective of this scheme is to create a pensionable society. Accordingly, the tax regime of NPS should be made Exempt, Exempt, Exempt (EEE) from the current EET regime on the lines of other retirement schemes like Employee Provident Fund and Public Provident Fund.

Without prejudice to above, the benefit of 40% exemption for withdrawal from National Pension Scheme (NPS) by any employee be extended to withdrawals by any person and not just employees. It is suggested the sub-section (12A) of section 10 of the Act providing for exemption of 40% of payment from NPS Trust to “an employee” on closure of account or opting out of pension scheme, may be modified to allow such exemption to payment from the NPS Trust to “an individual”, since exemption under the said clause is available in respect of withdrawals from NPS by self-employed individuals also.

