Budget 2017: India wants more jobs, low housing schemes and focus on farmers

New Delhi: With less than a month left for the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present his third Union Budget under the Narendra Modi government on February 1, expectations from the public are already high.

Keeping the needs of the public in mind, the government had on Monday invited suggestions and comments from Twitterati on what the focus of the Union Budget 2017 should be on.

While the government had given the Twitterati four days to response, it appears from the votes of about 17,000 users in just one days that it is clear what the people wants this budget.

Responding to Finance Ministry's tweet, “Which area Government should give priority to generate employment?”, 53 percent of 7,031 voters chose the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector for the government to focus for creating employment.

29 percent chose low cost housing, 10 percent automobile and spare parts while 8 percent voted garmenting for creating jobs.

As for the sector which the government should focus on in the forthcoming Budget 2017, 53 percent of the 7,399 voters suggested Farmers as the priority.

30 percent of the voters chose Youth, 7 percent women and children while the remaining 10 percent voted from underprivileged.

To the third query of the Finance Ministry on what the Budget 2017 should focus on, 51 percent of the 2,588 voters selected housing for all schemes.

15 percent voted for MUDRA Yojana, 10 percent for Stand Up India while 24 percent voted for Start Up India.

Considering that the public are already putting in their suggestions and comments for the forthcoming Union Budget 2017, Arun Jaitley is sure to feel the pressure.

Having said that, from the data it appears that India needs jobs, low housing schemes and focus on farmers this budget.