Budget 2017: Know the tax relaxation under NPS

New Delhi: Finance Bill, 2017 has proposed to amend the Act to provide exemption from tax at the time of partial withdrawal by an employee from National Pension System Trust in accordance with conditions specified under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013 and regulations made there under, to the extent it does not exceed twenty five percent of the contributions made by him.

This was stated Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Finance Act, 2016 had amended the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) to provide that 40% of the amount payable to the employee subscriber of NPS on his closure of account or his opting out of the scheme, shall be exempt from tax.