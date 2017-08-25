Can you withdraw new Rs 200 notes through ATMs?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued a new currency of Rs 200 denomination, almost ten months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government`s decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

However, the new Rs 200 notes will not be dispensed through ATMs. Rather they will only be circulated via bank branches as is the the case with Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 currency notes because the ATM machines have not been reconfigured to handle the new currency.

Over 2 lakh ATMs have to be calibrated individually to dispense the new Rs 200 notes which are marginally smaller than Rs 500 notes.

Media reports, quoting officials said that it might take a few weeks for ATMs to dispense Rs 200 notes.

Technicians will have to visit each machine to carry out cassette configuration changes, following which the new Rs 200 notes can be made available through ATMs.

The new Rs 200 notes have been issued with the intention to make day-to-day transactions easier for people, since the lack of denomination between Rs 500-Rs 2000 notes, and Rs 100-Rs 500 often cause a problem for traders and common men alike.

The Rs 200 notes are of bright yellow colour. The latest addition to the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series bears the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

It has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country`s cultural heritage.

The note has other designs,geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

The obverse side of the 66 mm×146 mm note features a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, with the denominational numeral in the Devnagari script.