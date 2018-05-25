CBDT chief Sushil Chandra gets another one-year extension

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra got a one-year extension up to May 31, 2019, a government order released on Friday said.

The Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer took over as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2016.

Chandra, a 1980-batch IRS officer, had replaced Rani Singh Nair. He had been Member (Investigation) in CBDT since December 2015.

This is the second extension that he has got. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet last year approved the proposal for re-appointment of Chandra as CBDT chairman for a period of one year from June 1 to May 31, 2018.

CBDT has six members, apart from the chairman, and is responsible for framing policy related to direct taxes and the Income Tax Department.