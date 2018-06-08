हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Board of Direct Taxes

CBDT dedicates June 1-15 for expeditious disposal of pending appeals

The move is aimed to address taxpayers' disputes regarding rectification and adjustments made in tax demands.

CBDT dedicates June 1-15 for expeditious disposal of pending appeals

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has dedicated June 1 to June 15 for expeditious disposal of pending appeal effect and rectification matters.

The move is aimed to address taxpayers' disputes regarding rectification and adjustments made in tax demands.

"A fortnight from June 1-15, 2018 has been dedicated for expeditious disposal of pending appeal effect and rectification matters," an official statement said.
            
“Redressal of public grievances and taxpayer service is an area of top priority for the CBDT and the Income Tax Department. The Assessing Officers have been directed to accord top priority to such matters and to give special attention to this area of work so that grievances arising on this count may be resolved at the earliest,” it said.

The policy-making body for the tax department has requested all taxpayers, local chapters of ICAI and Bar Associations to use this opportunity to get their pending issues under appeal effect and rectification resolved during this fortnight.

 

Tags:
Central Board of Direct TaxesCBDTtaxpayers disputestax rectification

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close