CBDT issues certificates of appreciation to nearly 3.74 lakh tax payers

New Delhi: In continuation of the initiative of the government to acknowledge the contribution of tax payers by paying taxes towards nation building and promptness in filing of income tax returns, CBDT has issued the third round of certificates to nearly 3.74 lakh tax payers.

With this, the total number of certificates issued by CBDT now stands at approximately 23 lakh.

Individual tax payers may take note that such certificates of appreciation are only sent by e-mail in various categories on the basis of the taxes paid by them for the assessment Year 2016-17, where taxes have been paid in full, tax payers have no outstanding tax liabilities, the return is e-filed within the prescribed due date and verified through Digital Signature or Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or submission of signed ITR-V to CPC Bangalore.

The categories for individual tax payers are:

Platinum - Tax payers who have contributed Rs 1 crore and above as tax

Gold - Tax payers who have contributed between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore as tax

Silver - Tax payers who have contributed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh as tax

Bronze - Tax payers who have contributed between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh as tax