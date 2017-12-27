Cheque books of these banks to be invalid after December 31

New Delhi: Cheque books of account holders of SBI Associate banks that include Bharatiya Mahila Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad will not work post December 31.

The account holders of all the associate banks will have to get new cheque books bearing the new IFSC code.

After the merger, cheque books of the erstwhile associate banks were supposed to have been invalid after September 30. However, SBI later extended the due date for availing new cheque books of the former associates till December 31, 2018.

The validity of cheques of former Associate Banks has been extended till 31st December, 2017. Apply now for a new SBI cheque book. pic.twitter.com/wkeuM2M9oI — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 11, 2017

Here's how you can get new cheque books

To apply for the new cheque books, customers can visit the nearest SBI bank branch or use the ATM or bank's mobile app.



However, the website address for availing net banking services post-merger will be: https://www.onlinesbi.com.

If you were an account holder the associate bank, you will not have to register afresh. Your login username and login password for the website will remain same.

Post the merger, SBI has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches. The country's largest lender has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.

Indian Financial System Code, or IFSC, is an 11-digit alpha-numeric code used to uniquely identify all bank branches participating in any RBI regulated funds transfer system.

The IFSC code is required to transfer money from one account to another using RTGS, NEFT or IMPS methods.