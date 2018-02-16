Credit cards can help you save big on fuel purchase – Here's how

New Delhi: Even though petrol and diesel prices are undergoing reduction since last week, they still stay near three-year high, affecting common people.

Last year, when the government linked petrol, diesel prices with the international markets, it hoped that consumers will get the benefit. But, the move has rather boomeranged as petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since 2014.

Taking into consideration the rising petrol, diesel prices, we would like to tell you certain benefits of using credit cards in purchasing fuel to save your hard-earned money.

There are four pointers to gain maximum benefit on fuel credit cards, as GoodReturns.in suggests.

Annual fees: Such credit cards targeting a particular purpose feature high annual fees. However, in case some minimum amount is spend on the card annually, the associated high fees is waived off. So, before zeroing in on the fuel credit card ensure that the minimum spend on the card is not very high.

Likewise, also ensure that in order to avail the available benefits, total amount required to be spent using the card is not very high.

Fuel surcharge: You should also ensure that the credit card you choose offers complete waiver on fuel surcharge.

Usability at all fuel stations: One has to ensure that the card covers all the fuel station such that all benefits can be availed irrespective of the oil station.

Redemption of rewards and points: Easy and hassle-free redemption on card should be available.

