Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking not extended; here's how you can link online before 31st August

The requirement for Aadhaar being quoted for availing government subsidies, welfare schemes and other benefits will also continue unhindered for now.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:32
Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking not extended; here&#039;s how you can link online before 31st August

New Delhi: Tax payers will have to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the stipulated deadline, which is this month-end, as the Supreme Court verdict on privacy has no bearing on the requirement, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Friday.

The requirement for Aadhaar being quoted for availing government subsidies, welfare schemes and other benefits will also continue unhindered for now, he told PTI. The government had mandated linking of PAN with Aadhaar by the extended deadline of August 31. 

Asked about the implication of the Supreme Court ruling (privacy being a fundamental right) on linking of Aadhaar and PAN, Pandey said: "There also, linking of PAN to Aadhaar is mandated by an amendment in income tax act...The linking will continue under that act and law. There is no change". 

Below are the steps to link your Aadhaar with PAN before August 31:

  • If you are not already registered, first register on the Income tax e-filing portal (http://incometax indiaefiling.gov.in).
     
  • Sign-in to the portal by entering your log-in ID, password and date of birth.
     
  • A pop-up window will appear after logging in to the site, assisting you to link your Aadhaar and PAN.
     
  • If in case it does not appear, click on ''Profile Setting'' and then ''Link Aadhaar''.
     
  • Verify the details on the screen with that of appearing on your Aadhaar card.
     
  • Once the details match, fill in with your Aadhaar number and click on to ''Link Aadhaar'' button. If the details do not match, it causes a problem and the user is advised to get the details amended in his/her Aadhaar or PAN. 
     
  • A pop-up message will appear indicating your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

