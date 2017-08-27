Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking not extended; here's how you can link online before 31st August

New Delhi: Tax payers will have to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the stipulated deadline, which is this month-end, as the Supreme Court verdict on privacy has no bearing on the requirement, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Friday.

The requirement for Aadhaar being quoted for availing government subsidies, welfare schemes and other benefits will also continue unhindered for now, he told PTI. The government had mandated linking of PAN with Aadhaar by the extended deadline of August 31.

Asked about the implication of the Supreme Court ruling (privacy being a fundamental right) on linking of Aadhaar and PAN, Pandey said: "There also, linking of PAN to Aadhaar is mandated by an amendment in income tax act...The linking will continue under that act and law. There is no change".

Below are the steps to link your Aadhaar with PAN before August 31: