close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Deadline for ITR filing 2017 ends today: Beware of these online fraudsters

Know how to deal with cyber criminals while filing your Income Tax Returns.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 10:18
Deadline for ITR filing 2017 ends today: Beware of these online fraudsters

New Delhi: While the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) 2017 is ending on Saturday (August 5), there is bound to be a lot of frenzy among the last minute tax payers.

It is also obvious that many such tax payers would not pay attention to finer details related to online tax formalities.

Keeping eyes on such vulnerabilities of the online tax filers, cyber criminals pose as tax guide and prey on them.

You might receive an email from the Income Tax Department stating an error while filing your ITR.  Such fake emails might also direct you to another website seeking your financial details. Beware of such malicious emails and SMSes!

The Cyber Crime Department of Delhi Police has sent an alert on the circulation of such mails from a fraud website.

Though you might be in a lot of hurry to file your ITR before the extended deadline ends, you must excersise caution while doing so.

TAGS

Income tax returnITR filing 2017last minute tax payerstax formalitiesCyber criminalsonline tax fraud

From Zee News

Deadline to file ITR 2017 ends today – All you should know
Personal Finance

Deadline to file ITR 2017 ends today – All you should know

Petrol, diesel price on 5th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 5th August 2017: Check out the rate...

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra&#039;s Q1 standalone net profit down 20%
Companies

Mahindra & Mahindra's Q1 standalone net profit dow...

Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%
Personal Finance

Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion
Markets

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

Economy

GST rollout smooth; officials maintaining constant watch: G...

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD
Markets

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video