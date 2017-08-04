close
Deadline for ITR filing 2017 ends tomorrow: Beware of these online fraudsters

Know how to deal with cyber criminals while filing your Income Tax Returns.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:49
Deadline for ITR filing 2017 ends tomorrow: Beware of these online fraudsters

New Delhi: While the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) 2017 is ending on Saturday (August 5), there is bound to be a lot of frenzy among the last minute tax payers.

It is also obvious that many such tax payers would not pay attention to finer details related to online tax formalities.

Keeping eyes on such vulnerabilities of the online tax filers, cyber criminals pose as tax guide and prey on them.

You might receive an email from the Income Tax Department stating an error while filing your ITR.  Such fake emails might also direct you to another website seeking your financial details. Beware of such malicious emails and SMSes!

The Cyber Crime Department of Delhi Police has sent an alert on the circulation of such mails from a fraud website.

Though you might be in a lot of hurry to file your ITR before the extended deadline ends, you must excersise caution while doing so.

TAGS

Income tax returnITR filing 2017last minute tax payerstax formalitiesCyber criminalsonline tax fraud

