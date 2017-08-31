close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended by 4 months to December 31

The Government has extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to December 31.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 17:24
Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended by 4 months to December 31

New Delhi: The Government on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to December 31.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was July 31, but it was extended to August 31.

The tax department had on July 31 stated that "unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by August 31, 2017".

Tax filers however were allowed to file their annual income returns by August 5 without linking their Aadhaar with PAN. They were to just quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number for having applied for Aadhaar.

It had further stated that "income tax returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link Aadhaar and PAN on or before August 31, 2017.

The Aadhaar matter is before the Supreme Court with next date of hearing posted for November, and the deadline for Aadhaar linking for availing of social sector schemes has been extended till December-end.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN
MUST READ
How to link Aadhaar with PAN

However, those categorised as non-resident Indians as per income tax laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.

Incidentally, December 31 is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

The government yesterday told the Supreme Court that it is extending deadline for quoting Aadhaar in welfare schemes till December 31, deadline of which was September 30.

With PTI Inputs

 

TAGS

Aadhaar PAN link deadline extendedAadhaar PAN linkAadhaar PAN link deadlineUIDAISC privacy verdictRight to PrivacyIncome TaxI-T departmentIT e-filingIT e-filing portalAadhaar PAN link deadline December 31

From Zee News

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna
Automobiles

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna

Companies

FY18 challenging for Indian banks, NPAs to rise: Icra

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all open: Gajapathi Raju
Companies

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all op...

Companies

Power Finance Corp to raise Rs 65,000 crore via debt

India&#039;s Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13 quarters
Economy

India's Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13...

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-end
Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-en...

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts post note ban under I-T radar
Personal Finance

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts...

Companies

IMG concludes report on telecom woes, some relief on plate

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes
Personal Finance

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video