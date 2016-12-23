close
Demonetisation: Cash withdrawal limit deadline may be extended beyond December 30, says SBI Chairman

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:52
New Delhi: Even as the window for depositing demonetised notes ends on December 30, the restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and automated teller machines (ATMs) are expected to continue for a little longer.

As per a report in the Hindu, SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya said that she does not expect the “restrictions to go overnight until the banks get more cash.”

“We have to see… if there is cash I will give it, if there is no cash, whether restriction or no restriction, I cannot give it. We can only give what is available with me,” Hindu reported quoting Bhattacharya

Meanwhile in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on demonetisation informed that the withdrawal deadline may be extended soon.

Following the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government allowed withdrawal of up to Rs 24,000 per week per person through cheque and Rs 2,500 from ATMs.

