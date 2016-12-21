close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Demonetisation: Govt limits charges on electronic fund transfer

By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 17:53
Demonetisation: Govt limits charges on electronic fund transfer

New Delhi: In order to further promote digital and card payments, Finance Ministry on Wednesday directed all public sector banks(PSBs) not to charge fees for transactions settled on IMPS and UPI in excess of rates charged for NEFT for transactions above Rs 1000, with service tax being charged at actual.

For USSD, transactions above Rs 1000, a further discount of fifty paise on these rates will apply.

In line with the Central government’s objective of promotion of payments through cards and digital means over payments in cash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently rationalized customer charges for transactions up to Rs 1000 settled on IMPS, UPI and USSD with effect from Jan 1, 2017 till March 31, 2017.

RBI has also rationalized the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit card transactions up to Rs 2000 with effect from Jan 1, 2017 till March 31, 2017.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:04
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Antim Baazi: Nifty slipped below the 8,000 mark for the first time since November 25

Government takes U-turn on RBI's notification to deposit 5000 rupees

Superfast Features: Reliance Comm sells tower business to Brookfield to pare debt

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.