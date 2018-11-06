हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank, HCL Technologies partner to build cloud-based digital cheque platform

Representational image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Deutsche Bank and HCL Technologies (HCL), have announced a strategic partnership to transform the bank’s global cheque processing operations.  

“Under the terms of the agreement, HCL will build a cloud-based digital and fully scalable cheque processing platform for the bank.  The new IT-platform is expected to go live in 2019,” Deutsche said in a statement.

The new cloud-based IT-platform will enable Deutsche Bank to further reduce the complexity of its IT-landscape, decrease cost, increase straight-through processing capabilities and efficiencies in cheques processing, it added.

Through advanced data analytics, the bank will enable its corporate and institutional clients to use data generated out of the platform, to better manage business flows and working capital.

“While cheques are still widely used around the world, the volumes across the  industry are falling and processing them remains a labour intensive, highly manual task”, said Shahrokh Moinian, Global Head of  Cash Products, Global Transaction Banking of Deutsche Bank.

“While banking is becoming increasingly digitised, processing cheques is still a paper-based process. HCL will leverage its engineering capabilities to build a digital, cloud-based, paperless platform which enables Deutsche Bank and other banks to benefit from efficiencies and deliver value-added services to their customers,” said Rahul Singh, President, Financial Services at HCL Technologies.

