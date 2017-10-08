close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Kerala govt for not cutting taxes on petrol

He further alleged that the CPI(M) that calls itself a party of the poor had no concern for them.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 15:05
Dharmendra Pradhan slams Kerala govt for not cutting taxes on petrol

Kozhikode: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought to put the Kerala government on the mat, alleging that the state is not willing to reduce taxes on petroleum products to help lighten the burden on people.

Addressing a meeting after a public reception for the party's 'Jan Raksha Yatra' (People's Protection March) here last night, he said, "Frequent increase in prices of petroleum products is causing inconvenience to people. The central government decided to cut down its taxes and advised the states to do the same. But the Kerala government stuck to its stand that there was no question of reducing the taxes."

He further alleged that the CPI(M) that calls itself a party of the poor had no concern for them.

Taking on the Left parties for "trying to ally with the Congress to fight the BJP", Pradhan asserted: "The BJP's growth in Kerala cannot be stopped by anyone. Support for the party is growing."

He made a frontal attack, saying "the leadership of the ruling party here will have to answer the political murders of BJP workers in the state".

BJP's Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who led the 15-day yatra, and other leaders also spoke.

TAGS

Petrol tax cutDharmendra PradhanPeople's Protection MarchPetroleum productsPetrol price kerala govt

From Zee News

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates
Companies

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report
Economy

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report

GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AEPC
Companies

GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AE...

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales
Companies

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales

Companies

Jaiprakash Associates approves debt restructuring

Problem of plenty? FPIs, MFs chasing same stocks!
Markets

Problem of plenty? FPIs, MFs chasing same stocks!

GST breather for SMEs, exporters to boost economy: Analysts
Economy

GST breather for SMEs, exporters to boost economy: Analysts

Ricatech eyes $40 million revenue from India in 2017-18
International Business

Ricatech eyes $40 million revenue from India in 2017-18

Office leasing in Q3 up 2% in 8 cities at 10.4 millionn sq ft: CBRE
Real Estate

Office leasing in Q3 up 2% in 8 cities at 10.4 millionn sq...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video