Do you know how much RBI pays for printing Rs 500, Rs 2000 currency notes?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India pays Rs 3.54 for printing each new Rs 2,000 banknotes while for the Rs 500 notes it shells out Rs 3.09.

Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), a subsidiary of the RBI is printing each new Rs 500 note at the old cost of Rs 3.09, while the cost of Rs 2,000 currency note is Rs 3.54.

In reply to an RTI application by Neemuch-based Chandrashekhar Gaud, BRBNMPL said it charges RBI Rs 3,090 for printing 1,000 notes of Rs 500, same as that for the demonetised Rs 500 note.

For the Rs 2,000 denomination, RBI is to shell out Rs 3,540 for 1,000 pieces, the same rate as that for the demonetised Rs 1,000 note.

A report in the Hindustan times, quoting the RBI data, said that the cost of printing banknotes in various currency denomination is as follows:

Rs 5 - Rs 0.48

Rs 10 - Rs 0.96

Rs 20 - Rs 1.5

Rs 50 - Rs 1.81

Rs 100 - Rs 1.79

Rs 500 (old) - Rs 2.5

Rs 1,000 (old) - Rs 3.17

Both the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were demonetised by the government on November 8.