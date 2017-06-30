close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Don’t worry! Your PAN card will not become invalid if you don't link it with Aadhaar

Taxpayers without Aadhaar number or its enrolment ID will not be able to e-file their Income ITRs from July 1 even as their PAN will not be invalidated.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:42
Don’t worry! Your PAN card will not become invalid if you don&#039;t link it with Aadhaar

New Delhi: Taxpayers without Aadhaar number or its enrolment ID will not be able to e-file their Income Tax returns (ITRs) from July 1 even as the tax department has said that in no case any PAN will be invalidated.

Know how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card – Here is the step by step explanation
MUST READ
Know how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card – Here is the step by step explanation

However, people who are not able to link their Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by July 1, will have the option to mention the UIDAI-provided number in the e-ITR and this will be considered a valid linking of the two unique numbers.

A number of queries and doubts has risen on the issue of Aadhaar-PAN linking in the wake of the government making it clear that Aadhaar will be a "must" for filing ITRs and obtaining a new PAN from July 1.

The senior tax official addressed the two major concerns of taxpayers in this context:

"It has been made abundantly clear that no PAN, which is not linked to Aadhaar, will be cancelled from July 1. However, any person who wants to e-file their ITRs will either have to have an Aadhaar number or the enrolment id to be mentioned in their ITR or prior link it over the e-filing portal of the department.

"If Aadhaar credentials are not linked with PAN or mentioned in the ITR, then such a person will not be able to e-file," the official said.

E-filing of ITR is mandatory for all individuals except whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and those who are above 80 years of age.

Aadhaar has also been made mandatory for applying for PAN with effect from July 1.
 
With PTI Inputs

 

TAGS

PAN cardPAN card detailslink Pan Card with Aadhaarhow to link Pan with AadhaarPan and Aadhaar link

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

GST rollout: Here&#039;s what industry experts feel on uniform indirect tax reform
Companies

GST rollout: Here's what industry experts feel on unif...

GST rollout from July 1: List of dearer and cheaper goods, services
Economy

GST rollout from July 1: List of dearer and cheaper goods,...

Here are the tax slabs that will come into effect after GST mid-night rollout
Economy

Here are the tax slabs that will come into effect after GST...

How to link Aadhaar with PAN
Personal Finance

How to link Aadhaar with PAN

Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates here
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates...

Last Date to link Aadhaar Card with your PAN card today – All you should know
Personal Finance

Last Date to link Aadhaar Card with your PAN card today – A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video