Driving licence to be linked with Aadhaar card soon

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hinted that the government will soon make it mandatory to link driving licence with Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar will be mandatory for issuance of fresh driving licences or for renewal of the same.

Speaking at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017, Prasad said that he had a word with Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the matter.

We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari Ji regarding this: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/JbPm6RkTmw — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

We linked PAN card to Aadhaar to stop money laundering: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Digital Haryana Summit 2017 pic.twitter.com/bOm2j0hxMb — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

It should be noted that linking Aadhaar card to the driver’s licence will enable the government to maintain a centralised database (known as Sarathi).

Regional Transport Offices (RTO) from all over the country can log on and instantly check whether the applicant of a driver’s licence has another one in any other part of the country.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has already uploaded almost all the data available in RTOs across the country on to the common database.