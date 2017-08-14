close
EPFO has received Aadhar details of 1.8 crore members: official

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 23:42
Hyderabad: As many as 1.8 crore of the over 4.5 crore members have submitted their Aadhar details to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) so far.

"We have got 1.8 crore Aadhar cards in our system. We have verified cards of 40 lakh. That means their dates of birth, names and other details are verified from the UID (Unique Identification Authority of India) records," said Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy here.

The members whose Aadhar details have been verified are getting the facility of online transactions in the PF account, he told reporters.

Joy was here to attend a program organised by the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The pension body has also launched a housing scheme under which the members can make down payment for a house and also pay EMIs out of their EPF corpus, he said.

At present, there are fifteen housing projects across the country which are covered under this scheme, Joy added.

EPFOPF accountAadhaar cardAadhaar numberUIDAadhaar detail submission

