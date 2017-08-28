close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 crore into AA+ rated corp bonds: Labour Minister

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO at a recent meeting decided to cut the current investment of Rs 15,000 crore in AAA-rated bonds by Rs 3000 crore and invest that amount in AA+bonds.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:21
EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 crore into AA+ rated corp bonds: Labour Minister

Hyderabad: Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said the employees provident fund manager EPFO has decided to invest about Rs 3,000 crore in high-rated corporate bonds this financial year.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO at a recent meeting decided to cut the current investment of Rs 15,000 crore in AAA-rated bonds by Rs 3000 crore and invest that amount in AA+bonds.

"We invest Rs 15,000 crore in AAA-rated bonds. In view of the high returns and to increase the basket, we have decided to invest Rs 3,000 crore in AA+rated corporate bonds also where the return is 25-45 basis points more than that of AAA bonds. So far we have been investing in AAA bonds only," Dattattreya told PTI.

The investment will be made in those corporate bonds which have been rated by at least two rating agencies as AA+, a senior official of the EPFO said.

"The other criterion is that the company should be making profits for the past three consecutive years and its networth should be over Rs 1000 crore," the official said.

Replying to a query, Dattatreya said a high level committee has been appointed to examine the report submitted by IIM Ahamedabad on disbursement of dividends it gets from investments in ETFs.

The EPFO has cumulatively invested Rs 27,000 crore in the Sensex and the Nifty ETFs (exchange traded funds) for the past two years. As of July, the return from ETF investments was 12.55 per cent which is way more than the 8.65 per cent we pay to the members, the minister said.

"So far we are only investing in FTFs and not crediting the proceeds to the outgoing members as there was no mechanism to disburse the interest or dividend to them. IIM gave its report. We will form a high powered panel to study the report," he said.

The official quoted above said necessary software modification have to be carried out to disburse dividends and other income resulting out of ETF investments to the outgoing members. The official further said necessary action plan on the report will be placed before the Central Board of Trustees for approval soon.

TAGS

Labour MinistryEPFO BondsEPFO AAA bondsEPFO AA+ bondsMinister Bandaru DattatreyaEPFOSensexNiftyETF

From Zee News

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI Aayog
Economy

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI...

Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant
Automobiles

Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(Urban)
Real Estate

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yoj...

INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram&#039;s son Karti for second time
Companies

INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram's son Karti...

ICEX launches world&#039;s first diamond futures contracts
Markets

ICEX launches world's first diamond futures contracts

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment
Gadgets

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment

Economy

GST will have positive impact on states' finances: Ind...

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh
Companies

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy&#039;s in US
Companies

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy's in US

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video