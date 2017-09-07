Flipkart announces 'Big Billion Days' sale on Sep 20-24

Kolkata: Leading online marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced its fourth edition of 'The Big Billion Days' sale from September 20 to 24.

Flipkart recently received USD 2.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank, making it the third most funded private company globally.

The e-tailer said it will bring a billion Indians together and set the tone for the festive season.

"Along with a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for Indian needs, shoppers for the first time will have access to unique and exclusive selection across 80 plus categories on the back of several exclusive partnerships with leading brands," the company said in a release.

Flipkart said the BBD sale will offer up to 90 per cent discount on products across all categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before, bringing best-value deals to help customers buy more while paying less, the statement said.

A robust marketing campaign will run across TV, print, radio, social, outdoors and digital media including strategic alliances with online and offline partners, the company added.

?The Big Billion Days is a celebration for India because it flags off and sets the tone for festive shopping in the country. Over the years, it has grown from being Flipkart?s largest shopping carnival," Flipkart CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.