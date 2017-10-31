Fridge, ACs, washing machines to get costlier from November

New Delhi: House appliances including refrigerators, air-conditioners and washing machines are likely to become costlier in coming month. Consumer durabless manufacturers have decided to pass on the hike to customers.

Reportedly, prices of such products are likely to accelerate by 3-5 percent in November this year. Customers may be required to reframe their plans if they are about to purchase such durables. As makers of white goods plan to pass on higher input costs, the prices of consumer durables may witness a remarkable hike.

The government has already increased the cost of raw materials used in manufacturing white goods by 30-40 percent earlier this year in January. To recall, raw materials such as steel saw 40 percent hike in price while copper witnessed price increase by 50 percent.

Consumers may feel the impact of hike in December when the current stock of products is over and fresh inventories are rolled out.

As per the reports, Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER ratings) becomes mandatory from January onwards which may end up causing further hikes in four and five-star AC models. Inverters and low-priced fixed speed AC will be rated on similar guidelines.