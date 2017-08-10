 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

From PAN to EPFO, now Aadhaar is mandatory to carry out these 10 actions

After Aadhaar- PAN linkage, government is planning to link Aadhaar to money market transactions in order to check and curb sharp practices like conversion of black money into legitimate one using stock market.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 20:18
From PAN to EPFO, now Aadhaar is mandatory to carry out these 10 actions

Zee Media Bureau/Smriti Srivastava

New Delhi: Aadhaar, justifying its name, is literally becoming base to your survival. Recent amendments in rules related to  Aadhaar indicate that soon it will be made mandatory for even trading shares and other funds in the market. After Aadhaar- PAN linkage, government is planning to link Aadhaar to money market transactions in order to check and curb sharp practices like conversion of black money into legitimate one using stock market.

Here is the list of the actions you can't carry out without Aadhaar:

  • You will not be able to open a bank account without Aadhaar. Additionally, existing account holders need to provide Aadhaar numbers to their respective banks. It has been made mandatory for monetary transactions exceeding the amount of Rs 50,000.
     
  • Government has made Aadhaar compulsory for filing of Income Tax Return.
     
  • To apply for PAN, you need to have Aadhaar. Also, an existing PAN has to be linked with Aadhaar number.
     
  • EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has also made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with provident fund account.
     
  • If you are planning to purchase a new phone, you need to provide your Aadhaar detail. An existing number should be linked with Aadhaar.
     
  • Students, to avail the perks of central scholarships and other financial aid schemes, need to provide their Aadhaar number.
     
  • You will not be able to get a passport without Aadhaar , since Ministry of External Affairs has listed Aadhaar card as one of the compulsory documents for application of passport.
     
  • In order to get concessions on railway tickets, Aadhaar card is a must. This has been done to plug leakages and misuse.
     
  • Government-funded schools will not provide mid-day meals to those students who don't possess Aadhaar.
     
  • To get the public distribution subsidy benefits, one needs to link Aadhaar with ration card.

TAGS

Aadhaar cardAadhaar numberAadhaar PAN linkEPFOMinistry of External AffairsAadhaar link ration cardMid-Day Mealblack moneyITR Filing

From Zee News

Companies

Ola raises Rs 231 crore from Tekne Private Ventures

Markets

Trading in JKumar Infra, Prakash Industries to resume tomor...

Peugeot 208 spied testing In India
Automobiles

Peugeot 208 spied testing In India

Technology

NSE alerts market entities against malacious software scrip...

Skoda postpones Kodiaq launch till 2018, Octavia RS coming this month
Automobiles

Skoda postpones Kodiaq launch till 2018, Octavia RS coming...

Markets

IFSC bourses get exemption from certain LES requirements

Companies

Jet Airways offers discounts on business, economy base fare...

Economy

Revenue expenditure projected to reduce to about 85% in 201...

Rupee loses steam, crumbles 24 paise to crack 64-level vs USD
Markets

Rupee loses steam, crumbles 24 paise to crack 64-level vs U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video