From PAN to EPFO, now Aadhaar is mandatory to carry out these 10 actions

Zee Media Bureau/Smriti Srivastava

New Delhi: Aadhaar, justifying its name, is literally becoming base to your survival. Recent amendments in rules related to Aadhaar indicate that soon it will be made mandatory for even trading shares and other funds in the market. After Aadhaar- PAN linkage, government is planning to link Aadhaar to money market transactions in order to check and curb sharp practices like conversion of black money into legitimate one using stock market.

Here is the list of the actions you can't carry out without Aadhaar: