close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Godrej to pass GST benefit, reduce price of locks

Godrej has decided to reduce the price of its locks as tax burden gets eased by five to seven percent post Goods and Services Tax (GST).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 11:28
Godrej to pass GST benefit, reduce price of locks

Kolkata: Godrej has decided to reduce the price of its locks as tax burden gets eased by five to seven percent post Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"With GST most of our locks will be levied at 18 percent tax. We have decided to pass on the benefit to the consumers by suitably revising its wholesale and retail prices across the country," Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems VP and business head Shyam Motwani told PTI.

Prior to GST, the lock industry was levied tax at 22-25 percent.

"GST is a landmark move towards one nation, one tax initiative. The locks category will now attract 18 percent GST. This is a positively beneficial move for the industry. We expect demand for branded locks to increase in the near future," Motwani said.

"Godrej locking solutions has been securing Indian homes for 120 years now. With GST, we expect the demand for branded locks to increase and consumers will have access to improved security at affordable prices," he said.

Godrej which commands 45 percent of the Rs 1900 crore organised lock industry is aiming at gaining more traction.

Around 60 percent of the country's lock industry has unorganized players. The total lock market is estimated at around Rs 4800 crore, he added.

TAGS

GSTGoods and Services TaxGST rolloutprice of Godrej lockstax on locks

From Zee News

Reliance Jio suspected data leak: Man from Rajasthan arrested
Technology

Reliance Jio suspected data leak: Man from Rajasthan arrest...

Petrol, diesel price on 12th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 12th July 2017: Check out the rates...

Delhi&#039;s new ATC tower to be fully operational by March 2018
Companies

Delhi's new ATC tower to be fully operational by March...

First test of India&#039;s new bankruptcy law offers cautionary tale
Companies

First test of India's new bankruptcy law offers cautio...

Abu Dhabi tops list of cities to live in for Indians: survey
International Business

Abu Dhabi tops list of cities to live in for Indians: surve...

Made-in-India Jeep Compass to be launched on July 31
Automobiles

Made-in-India Jeep Compass to be launched on July 31

Economy

In India NPA is viewed as criminal: Bhattacharya

Tata Steel to sell SAW mills in UK to Liberty House Group
International Business

Tata Steel to sell SAW mills in UK to Liberty House Group

Sebi revamps grievance redressal norms at commodity bourses
Markets

Sebi revamps grievance redressal norms at commodity bourses

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video