Good news for central government employees: Minimum pension hiked to Rs 9000

New Delhi: In what is definitely a good news for all central government employees, the government on Thursday said it has increased the minimum pension of per person to Rs 9000.

The government also informed that it has hiked the ex-gratia amount for central government employees by two-fold.

Following the hikes, minimum pension has been increased to Rs 9,000 per person and ex-gratia amount has been increased from Rs 10-15 lakh to Rs 25-35 lakh, as per a release issued by Personnel Ministry.

Addressing the 29th meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) here, he said almost 88 percent of pension accounts have been seeded to Aadhaar.

There are about 50-55 lakh pensioners in the country, said Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office.

The SCOVA meeting is organised by the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW).

Singh said there is a need to put in place an institutionalised mechanism to make good use of the knowledge, experience and efforts of the retired employees which can help in the value addition to the current scenario.

He said the retired employees are a healthy and productive workforce for India and we need to streamline and channelise their energies in a productive direction.

"We should learn from the pensioners' experience," said Singh.

The minister also said that the DoP&PW should be reoriented in such a way that pensioners become a part of nation building process.

Many issues related to pensioners were discussed threadbare, such as revision of Pension Payment Orders of Pre-2006 pensioners, health insurance scheme for pensioners including those residing in non-Central Government Health Service (CGHS) area and special higher family pension for widows of the war disabled invalidated out of service, etc.

The meeting was attended by the member of pensioners associations and senior officers of the important departments of the central government.

With PTI Inputs