Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till August 5

New Delhi: The last date for filing income-tax returns has been extended to August 5.

Tax returns for fiscal 2016-17 (assessment year 2017-18) were originally to be filed by 31 July. But in view of the reports that the e-filing website was facing glitches, the deadline has been extended to August 5.

In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017.

The decision to extend the deadline ending today was taken after a meeting of the revenue department and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) was held in the finance ministry today, PTI reported, quoting a senior official of the I-T Department.

The Income Tax Department, till yesterday, however had maintained that no extension would be given as already over 2 crore returns have been received and no major glitches on the portal had been detected.

But, the situation changed today and the extension was declared.

This time, the linking of the Aadhaar number with the PAN (Permanent Account Number) of a taxpayer has been made mandatory for filing of an ITR, beginning July 1.

The department has also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in bank accounts aggregating to Rs 2 lakh or more, post demonetisation between November 9-December 30 last year, in the ITRs.