Government increases age to join National Pension Scheme to 65 years

New Delhi: The government has increased the the maximum age of joining under National Pension Scheme (NPS) from the existing 60 years to 65 years of age, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

"In continuance of the several initiatives under taken by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) during the last few years to increase the pension coverage in the country, PFRDA has now increased the maximum age of joining under NPS-Private Sector (all citizen and corporate model) from the existing 60 years to 65 years of age," the statement said.

Now, any Indian citizen, resident or non-resident, between the age of 60- 65 years, can also join NPS and continue up to the age of 70 years in NPS.

"With this increase of joining age, the subscribers who are willing to join NPS at the later stage of life will be able to avail the benefits of NPS," the statement said.