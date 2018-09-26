हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Government launches Jan Dhan Darshak mobile app for locating financial service touch point

Over 5 lakh FI touch points have been mapped on this app.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched a mobile app to provide guidance to the common people in locating a financial service touch point at a given location in the country.

The mobile app called Jan Dhan Darshak has been  has jointly developed by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance and National Informatics Centre a as a part of financial inclusion initiative.

“While locator apps are a common feature for many individual banks and financial service providers, in this era of inter-operable banking services, Jan Dhan Darshak app will be in a unique position to provide a citizen centric platform for locating financial service touch points across all providers such as banks, post office, CSC, etc. These services could be availed as per the needs and convenience of the common people,” an official release said.

While over 5 lakh FI touch points (Bank branches, ATMs, Post Offices) have been mapped on this App, approximately 1.35 lakh Bank Mitras would be on-boarded by December this year.

Here are some features of the app:

Find nearby Financial touch points,  based on current location

Search by place name

Search by place name also available with Voice Interface

Phone number of bank branches available in app, with the facility of call button for integrated dialing

Users’ feedback will go directly to the concerned bank for carrying out the necessary updation in data on financial touch points.

 

