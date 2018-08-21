हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income tax rules

Government seeks comments on amendment of no tax deduction certificate

The tax department proposes to make changes in Form No 13 and related rules under the Income Tax Act.

New Delhi: The government has sought comments of stakeholders and general public over amendments in the Income Tax rules for obtaining no deduction of tax certificate electronically.

Income-tax Rules, 1962 prescribe Form No.13 for filing an application for seeking a certificate under Section 197 and/or under Section 206C (9) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), for no deduction of tax or deduction/collection of tax at lower rate.

“In order to rationalise and make the process of issuance of certificate for no deduction of tax or deduction/collection of tax at lower rate electronic, the existing Form No.13 and relevant I.T. Rules are required to be amended. This is vital for minimising the human interface and reducing the compliance burden on the applicant,” an official release stated.

A draft notification proposing amendments in Form No. 13 has been uploaded on the website of the Income Tax Department for comments from stakeholders and general public, it further said.

Comments and suggestions on the Draft Notification have to be sent before September 4 electronically at ts.mapwal@nic.in, the release added.

