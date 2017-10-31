Govt extends deadline for uploading audit reports of ITR to November 7

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Tuesday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Return (ITR)/ Tax Audit Report in respect of AY 2017-18 (FY/ PY 2016-17) has been further extended from 31 October 2017 to 7 November 2017 for all corporate assessees/ cases under tax audit.

The I-T department has tweeted:

Due date for filing ITRs&Tax Audit Reports under ITAct has been extended from30.09.2017to07.11.2017 for those liable to file ITRs by30.09.17 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 31, 2017

This is the second extension given to them after the first deadline expired on September 30 and it was extended till October 31.

Tax practitioner bodies had sought an extension from the government, saying they needed more time to file returns for entities where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are prescribed to be filled.

Ministry of Finance earlier said that the ‘due-date’ for filing Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit prescribed under the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 30th September, 2017 to 31st October, 2017 for all taxpayers who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by 30th September, 2017.

The due date, which was earlier September 30, was extended in the wake of difficulty in uploading the report of audit electronically as prescribed under the sub—rule (2) of Rule 12 of the IT rules for the assessment year 2013—14.

However the assessees were required to file the report of audit manually with the jurisdictional Assessing Officer by September 30, 2013.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), there has been an unprecedented surge in number of returns being e—filed.