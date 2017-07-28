close
Govt likely to extend July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 19:35
Govt likely to extend July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns

New Delhi: The July 31 deadline for filing of income tax returns maybe extended further by the government, according to media reports.

As per ET Now news channel, sources in finance ministry have communicated that the possibility of extension in date is being considered by the government.

Nevertheless, the decision may not be made public till last date in order to avoid any kind of sluggishness seeping into the assesses as a result of this.

The foremost reason behind this extension is likely to be difficulties faced by taxpayers this year in wake of requirement to link the Aadhar with the Pan Card to file income tax returns.

Till date only 45 percent of the registered taxpayers done the same.

