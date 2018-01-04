Govt notifies 7.75% savings bonds scheme: Everything you want to know

New Dehli: The government on Thursday notified a new 7.75 percent taxable bond scheme to replace the earlier 8 percent scheme for retail investors.

These bonds with seven-year maturity would open for subscription from January 10, a finance Ministry statement said.

"7.75 percent Savings Bonds Scheme notified. Would replace 8 percent Scheme. Will be effective from 10th January. This sequenced notifications and gap of a week was necessary to avoid overlap in cheques realisations," Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said in a tweet.

The interest would be payable half-yearly and the cumulative value of Rs 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs 1,703.

Here is all you want to know about the Savings Bonds Scheme:

Who can invest?

The Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these Bonds.

Subscription

Applications for the Bonds in the form of Bond Ledger Account will be received in the designated branches of agency banks and SHCIL in all numbering about 1600.

Issue Price

The Bonds will be issued at par i.e. at Rs 100

The Bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs 1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof. Accordingly, the issue price, will be Rs 1,000 for every Rs 1,000 (Nominal).

The Bonds will be issued in demat form (Bond Ledger Account) only.

Period

The Bonds will be on tap till further notice and issued in cumulative and non-cumulative forms.

Limit of investment

There will be no maximum limit for investment in the Bonds.

Interest on Income-tax

Interest on the Bonds will be taxable under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as applicable according to the relevant tax status of the bond holder.

Wealth tax

The Bonds will be exempt from Wealth-tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.

Maturity and rate of interest

The Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years carrying interest at 7.75 percent per annum payable half- yearly. The cumulative value of Rs 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs 1,703.

Transferability

The Bonds are not transferable.

The Bonds are not tradeable in the Secondary market and are not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.