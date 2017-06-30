GST regime from July 1: What will be cheaper- Here’s the complete list
A list of supplies, where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates.
New Delhi: The new indirect tax regime in the country is to come into effect from July 1, wherein fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.
In a majority of supplies of goods, the tax incidence approved by the GST Council is much lower than the present combined indirect tax rates levied [on account of central excise duty rates / embedded central excise duty rates / service tax post-clearance embedding, VAT rates or weighted average VAT rates, cascading of VAT over excise duty and tax incidence on account of CST, Octroi, Entry Tax, etc.] by the Centre and States.
A list of such supplies, where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates are reflected as under:
|Description Of Goods
|1
|Curd, Lassi, Butter Milk put up in unit container
|2
|Unbranded Natural Honey
|3
|Milk Powder
|4
|Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk
|5
|Dairy Spreads
|6
|Cheese
|7
|Cashew nut
|8
|Raisin
|9
|Spices
|10
|Tea
|11
|Wheat
|12
|Rice
|13
|Flour
|14
|Soyabean Oil
|15
|Groundnut Oil
|16
|Palm Oil
|17
|Sunflower Oil
|18
|Coconut Oil
|19
|Mustard Oil
|20
|Sunflower Oil
|21
|Other Vegetable edible oils
|22
|Sugar
|23
|Palmyra jaggery
|24
|Sugar confectionery
|25
|Pasta, spaghetti, macaroni, noodles
|26
|Fruit and vegetable items and other food products
|27
|Pickle, Murabba, Chutney
|28
|Sweetmeats
|29
|Ketchup and sauces
|30
|Mustard Sauce
|31
|Toppings, spreads and sauces
|32
|Instant Food Mixes
|33
|Other Pulses bari (mungodi)
|34
|Mineral water
|35
|Ice and Snow
|36
|Cement
|37
|Coal
|38
|Kerosene PDS
|39
|LPG Domestic
|40
|Insulin
|41
|Agarbatti
|42
|Tooth Powder
|43
|Hair Oil
|44
|Toothpaste
|45
|Kajal [other than kajal pencil sticks]
|46
|Soap
|47
|X ray films for medical use
|48
|Diagnostics Kits and reagents
|49
|Plastic Tarpaulin
|50
|School bag
|51
|Exercise books and note books
|52
|Kites
|53
|Childrens' picture, drawing or colouring books
|54
|Silk fabrics
|55
|Woollen Fabrics
|56
|Cotton fabrics mot containing any other textile material
|57
|Other vegetable yarn fabrics
|58
|Manmade filament/fibre fabrics
|59
|Readymade garments and made up articles of textiles of sale value not exceeding Rs.1000 per piece
|60
|Footwear of RSP upto Rs.500 per pair
|61
|Readymade garments and made up articles of textiles of sale value exceeding Rs.1000 per piece
|62
|Other footwear
|63
|Helmet
|64
|Headgear and parts thereof
|65
|Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks
|66
|Glasses for corrective spectacles and flint buttons
|67
|LPG stove
|68
|Aluminium foils
|69
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs
|70
|Fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP
|71
|Tractor rear tyres and tractor rear tyre tubes
|72
|Weighing machinery [other than electric and electronic]
|73
|Printers [other than multifunctional printers]
|74
|Recorders
|75
|CCTV
|76
|Sewing Machines
|77
|Staplers
|78
|Car for Physically Handicapped person
|79
|Baby carriages
|80
|Spectacle lenses
|81
|Intraocular lens
|82
|Spectacles, corrective
|83
|Braille Watches
|84
|Medical Furniture
|85
|LED
|86
|Kerosene pressure lantern
|87
|Bamboo furniture
|88
|Sports goods other than articles and equipment for general physical exercise
|89
|Phul-jahroo