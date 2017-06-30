close
A list of supplies, where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 19:03
GST regime from July 1: What will be cheaper- Here’s the complete list

New Delhi: The new indirect tax regime in the country is to come into effect from July 1, wherein fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.
 
In a majority of supplies of goods, the tax incidence approved by the GST Council is much lower than the present combined indirect tax rates levied [on account of central excise duty rates / embedded central excise duty rates / service tax post-clearance embedding, VAT rates or weighted average VAT rates, cascading of VAT over excise duty and tax incidence on account of CST, Octroi, Entry Tax, etc.] by the Centre and States.

A list of such supplies, where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates are reflected as under:

  Description Of Goods
1 Curd, Lassi, Butter Milk put up in unit container
2 Unbranded Natural Honey
3 Milk Powder
4 Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk
5 Dairy Spreads
6 Cheese
7 Cashew nut
8 Raisin
9 Spices
10 Tea
11 Wheat
12 Rice
13 Flour
14 Soyabean Oil
15 Groundnut Oil
16 Palm Oil
17 Sunflower Oil
18 Coconut Oil
19 Mustard Oil
20 Sunflower Oil
21 Other Vegetable edible oils
22  Sugar
23 Palmyra jaggery
24 Sugar confectionery
25 Pasta, spaghetti, macaroni, noodles
26 Fruit and vegetable items and other food products
27 Pickle, Murabba, Chutney
28 Sweetmeats
29 Ketchup and sauces
30 Mustard Sauce
31 Toppings, spreads and sauces
32 Instant Food Mixes
33 Other Pulses bari (mungodi)
34 Mineral water
35  Ice and Snow
36 Cement
37 Coal
38 Kerosene PDS
39 LPG Domestic
40 Insulin
41 Agarbatti
42 Tooth Powder
43 Hair Oil
44 Toothpaste
45 Kajal [other than kajal pencil sticks]
46 Soap
47 X ray films for medical use
48 Diagnostics Kits and reagents
49 Plastic Tarpaulin
50 School bag
51 Exercise books and note books
52 Kites
53 Childrens' picture, drawing or colouring books
54 Silk fabrics
55 Woollen Fabrics
56 Cotton fabrics mot containing any other textile material
57 Other vegetable yarn fabrics 
58 Manmade filament/fibre fabrics
59 Readymade garments and made up articles of textiles of sale value not exceeding Rs.1000 per piece
60 Footwear of RSP upto Rs.500 per pair
61 Readymade garments and made up articles of textiles of sale value exceeding Rs.1000 per piece
62 Other footwear
63 Helmet
64 Headgear and parts thereof
65 Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks
66 Glasses for corrective spectacles and flint buttons
67 LPG stove
68 Aluminium foils
69 Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs
70 Fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP
71 Tractor rear tyres and tractor rear tyre tubes
72 Weighing machinery [other than electric and electronic]
73 Printers [other than multifunctional printers]
74 Recorders
75 CCTV
76 Sewing Machines
77 Staplers
78 Car for Physically Handicapped person
79 Baby carriages
80 Spectacle lenses
81 Intraocular lens
82 Spectacles, corrective
83 Braille Watches 
84 Medical Furniture
85 LED
86 Kerosene pressure lantern
87 Bamboo furniture
88 Sports goods other than articles and equipment for general physical exercise
89 Phul-jahroo

 

