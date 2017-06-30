GST regime from July 1: What will be cheaper- Here’s the complete list

New Delhi: The new indirect tax regime in the country is to come into effect from July 1, wherein fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.



In a majority of supplies of goods, the tax incidence approved by the GST Council is much lower than the present combined indirect tax rates levied [on account of central excise duty rates / embedded central excise duty rates / service tax post-clearance embedding, VAT rates or weighted average VAT rates, cascading of VAT over excise duty and tax incidence on account of CST, Octroi, Entry Tax, etc.] by the Centre and States.

A list of such supplies, where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates are reflected as under: