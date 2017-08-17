close
HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% from 4%

Lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd among others have also cut interest rates on certain savings accounts.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:59
HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% from 4%

New Delhi: HDFC Bank Ltd on Thursday cut interest rates on most of its savings accounts to 3.5 percent from 4 percent.

Customers with savings bank account balance of 5 million rupees ($77,924.10) and above will continue to earn interest at 4 percent per annum, the lender said in a statement.

State Bank of India had cut deposit rates on most of its savings accounts to a six-year low last month to boost net interest margins, prior to the interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

Lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd among others have also cut interest rates on certain savings accounts.

 

TAGS

HDFC Bank LtdHDFC Bank interest ratesHDFC Bank savings accountsHDFC Bank interest rate cut

