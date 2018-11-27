HDFC Bank launches new mobile banking app

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Tuesday unveiled its next-gen mobile banking app that offers users effortless access to their bank account on the go.

The new banking app was launched at the Bank’s annual Digital Innovation Summit 2018 (DIS) in New Delhi. The Digital Innovation Summit is a marquee event for the bank to showcase and launch innovative products and services that ride on technology.

It has simple, intuitive navigation and incorporates features such as biometric log in for enhanced security and access. It also eliminates all financial and technical jargon for users by grouping transactions into 3 easy to understand categories — Pay, Save, and Invest. Customers can view a dashboard that offers a 360 degree financial snapshot of all assets and liabilities with the bank.

More than 120 transactions available on the app have been selected based on an intensive study of existing navigation and usage patterns coupled with customer research and feedback.

Key features of the HDFC mobile banking app:

Biometric log-in with fingerprint and facial recognition (iPhone X) for enhanced security

Simple navigation based on customer needs like Pay, Save, Invest

Notification by the app on bill and utilities payments

Simpler terms for all transactions such as ‘Transfer Money’ instead of ‘Fund Transfer’

Smart and intuitive technology that intelligently chooses between NEFT/IMPS or RTGS depending on the size and timing of the transaction

Customized profile pictures like any social media channel

Personalised notifications and display based on consumer's usage and needs.

Nitin Chugh, Country Head – Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “The next gen app is one more step by the Bank in its on-going journey to become a constant part of customers’ life, understand their needs and give products and services that offer a real time experience.”