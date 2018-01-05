Here's how the new Rs 10 note will look like– Features and more

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Governor Urjit Patel.

The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.

The base colour of the note is Chocolate Brown. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

RBI has said that all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by it in earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

RBI has also released the image of the new Rs 10 note.

Salient features of the new Rs 10 note

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 10

2. Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari,

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

4. Micro letters 'RBI', ‘भारत ', ‘INDIA' and '10',

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks,

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,

12. Language panel,

13. Motif of Sun Temple, Konark,

14. Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari.

15. Dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.