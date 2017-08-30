close
Here's how to link PAN, Aadhaar online before August 31 deadline

The requirement for Aadhaar being quoted for availing government subsidies, welfare schemes and other benefits will also continue unhindered for now.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 09:05
New Delhi: Tax payers will have to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the stipulated deadline, which is this month-end, as the Supreme Court verdict on privacy has no bearing on the requirement.

The government had mandated linking of PAN with Aadhaar by the extended deadline of August 31. 

Below are the steps to link your Aadhaar with PAN before August 31:

If you are not already registered, first register on the Income tax e-filing portal (http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).
 
Sign-in to the portal by entering your log-in ID, password and date of birth.
 
A pop-up window will appear after logging in to the site, assisting you to link your Aadhaar and PAN.
 
If in case it does not appear, click on ''Profile Setting'' and then ''Link Aadhaar''.
 
Verify the details on the screen with that of appearing on your Aadhaar card.
 
Once the details match, fill in with your Aadhaar number and click on to ''Link Aadhaar'' button. If the details do not match, it causes a problem and the user is advised to get the details amended in his/her Aadhaar or PAN. 
 
A pop-up message will appear indicating your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

