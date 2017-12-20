Here's what you can do with cash gifts received during wedding

During weddings, most of us generally prefer to give cash to bless the happy couple as we believe that the newly-wed will utilize the amount for their needs, considering the occasion laden with heavy investment.



But the newly-wed often get confused as what to do with the money they have received as gifts. They thus end up using cash gifts in normal expenses.



Interestingly, there are variety of schemes available on different portals which provide information on utilisation of these cash gifts. Here's a list of things you can do with your cash gifts, according to BankBazaar.



Sign up for a class

There are few people who often enjoy trying out new things all the time, apart from their daily work life. If you belong to that creed then you can utilize your cash gifts for learning various things, you never know this experience may provide you an alternate career options.



There is also wide range of other options including dance lessons, cooking, learning new language, beauty course, music classes and many more.



Not only this, if you have received quite a sum, this can be utilised for your further education. There are many courses which can help you boost your professional portfolio.



Refund your wedding expenses



It has been generally witnessed that planning for wedding always overshoots the budget. Sometimes, it goes beyond the budget and we are left with no choice than to borrow from other sources to fund the auspicious occasion.



Hence, you can use the cash gifts to pay off any of your outstanding. You can also put this money into your retirement fund.

Click here to read the full story.