How new age investors are opting for alternative investment options rather than traditional means

New Delhi: Fixed Deposits, investment in gold, and many other traditional options are losing grounds when trying to woo the new age investors. It has been even observed that millennials are slow to start investing in stock market.

But are they not enough educated about investment options? A research from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies indicated that nearly three-quarters of millennials are saving for retirement and that we started doing so at an earlier age than previous generations.

Here are some of the alternate investment options which are wooing this smart generation of leaders: Digital GoldDigital gold currency (or DGC) is a form of electronic money (or digital currency) based on mass units of gold. It is a kind of representative money that are exchangeable for gold on demand.

The typical unit of account for such currency is linked to grams or troy ounces of gold, although other units such as the gold dinar are sometimes used. DGCs are backed by gold through unallocated or allocated gold storage.Digital gold currencies are issued by a number of companies like now Paytm as well, each of which provides a system that enables users to pay each other in units that hold the same value as gold bullion.

These competing providers issue a type of independent currency. BitcoinsBitcoin is a digital currency that functions through the internet and uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority governing the protocol. The issuing of bitcoin is carried out collectively by the network.It is open-source and free for everyone to be part of.

It also has a payment system within its protocol which helps the transfer of value as instant as an email.Through its many unique properties, Bitcoin allows for exciting uses that are not covered by any existing payment system. Players like Unocoin are enabling Indians to buy, sell, store, use and accept bitcoin. P2P lending It is like investing in debt; the capital risk is lower, and there exist ways to mitigate it. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending in India currently gives a net return of 18-22 percent to lenders.

This is chiefly achieved by connecting lenders directly with borrowers by players like Faircent, something which drastically reduces the operational costs. In case a borrower defaults, investors can pursue legal recourse against the borrower. Such a provision is not possible if you invest in stocks and bonds.By diversifying your investment across different borrowers, you will begin to mirror the overall default rate of the platform, gaining stability and consistency within your portfolio and enjoying the returns just like a bank does.

Mutual FundsA mutual fund is not an alternative investment option to stocks and bonds; rather it pools the money of several investors and invests this in stocks, bonds, money market instruments and other types of securities. Buying a mutual fund is like buying a small slice of a big pizza.Fine artFine art has come a long way from being just a decorative object to smart alternative investment option. New age investors have realized the potential of Fine Art and are now increasingly investing into paintings waiting for them to become the next Husain`s masterpiece.