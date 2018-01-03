हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
How to link Aadhaar with mobile number using IVR: Here's a step-by-step guide

Aitel, Vodafone and Idea are allowing re-verification of mobile number using OTP based authentication for users.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 03, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: The process of re-verification of existing mobile subscribers using Aadhaar has now  become simpler and more convenient.

Major telecom operators like Aitel, Vodafone and Idea are allowing re-verification of mobile number using One Time Password (OTP) based authentication for existing users.

These operators have put in place an OTP based re-verification where subscribers can link their Aadhaar using IVRS on their mobile phone.

Here's how you can link Aadhaar to your mobile number using IVR
    
- Give a call to 14546 from your registered mobile number

- A computerised  voice will ask you if you are Indian or an NRI

- Choose your option
    
- The IVR process will then ask for your consent to link Aadhaar card number with your mobile number

- Press the desired option given to you

- Now you will have to furnish your 12-digit Aadhaar number and press the desired number to confirm.

- As soon as you confirm, you will get an OTP  on your registered mobile phone.

- Next, the IVR process will ask for your mobile number.

- At this step you will have to give consent to your mobile operator to pick your name, photo, and date of birth from UIDAI records
    
- After you have agreed to the above step, IVR will read the last four digits of your mobile number to re-confirm your Aadhaar card number

- Once, the re-confirmation matches with your details, you will have to  provide the OTP received via SMS

- After entering the OTP, you will  have to press 1 to complete the process.

- IVR will then prompt that the Aadhaar-based mobile number re-verification process has been successful.

 

