How to link Aadhaar with PAN using SMS – Here's the guide for you

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday urged taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their PAN, using an SMS-based facility.

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar card with PAN using SMS.

Both the unique identity numbers of an individual can be linked by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.

Linking Aadhaar with PAN via SMS facility is applicable for those people with identical names on Aadhaar and PAN card.

People can also visit the official efiling website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases-- identical names in the two databases or in case where there is a minor mismatch.

Aadhaar can also be seeded into PAN database by quoting Aadhaar in PAN application form for new PAN allotment or by quoting Aadhaar in change request form used for reprint of PAN card.