How to reduce losses while at work

On a daily basis, we end up spending a lot more than what we should. Staying a bit careful and making some lifestyle changes can save a lot of our money.

Let us have a look on how we can save a little more in our day-to-day life.



Automate credit card payments

Many-a-times we forget to pay the credit card bills and miss the minimum payments. In such cases the credit card companies charge a huge amount of interest. The best way to avoid such losses is to avail the auto debit facility provided by the banks. By putting the credit card on the auto pay mode, the amount spent through the card or EMIs will get deducted automatically on a certain date of the month. This can save on the interest that we pay after making late payments.



Reduce your communication cost

Communication is a necessary cost that we have to bear on a daily basis. The best way to reduce the communication cost is by staying closer to office. This will cut down your commute cost and also travelling time. The other options are to avail share cabs or public transport. At times we are late to office due to traffic jams and that leads to leave without pay. Try and avoid that.



