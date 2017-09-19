HP unveils secure, enhanced POS system ''ElitePOS''

Mumbai: HP Inc India on Tuesday unveiled its innovative, all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system HP ElitePOS with secure and enhanced performance capabilities at the "India Retail Forum 2017" event here.

The POS system will be available at any HP authorised partner at a starting price of Rs 59,999 from October 15.

"ElitePOS" features a modular design, supporting several use cases apart from payment and checkout such as interactive signage, employee attendance and self-service applications like a customer check-in.

"The new HP `ElitePOS` solution is built for versatility with a sleek and stunning design that can adapt to multiple retail and hospitality environments, while still offering security, performance and long-term durability," said Aaron Weiss, Vice President, Retail Solutions Business, HP Inc, in a statement.

The system is equipped with Windows 10 OS, fast DDR4 memory and 7th-Gen Intel Core processors with `vPro` technology.

It will help brick and mortar retailers deliver the best possible customer experience by providing data driven insights on customer buying behaviour.

"ElitePOS" comes with hardware and integrated software security features such as BIOS-level device security with `HP Sure Start Gen3` and `HP BIOSphere Gen3`, fingerprint reader for secure login and an optional bolt-to-counter configuration.