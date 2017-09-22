close
I-T dept asks taxpayers to update self info on e-filing portal

The department on Friday issued an advisory asking taxpayers to furnish their latest information such as personal and secondary email and mobile phone numbers, address and bank account details.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 15:03
I-T dept asks taxpayers to update self info on e-filing portal

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers, who file ITRs and conduct other I-T businesses online, to update their profiles and vital details on the official e-filing portal to ensure an "effective communication" between the two.

The department on Friday issued an advisory asking taxpayers to furnish their latest information such as personal and secondary email and mobile phone numbers, address and bank account details.

These details will be verified and processed after the taxpayer is sent a One Time Password (OTP) over the email and through SMS over the phone.

"New registration process to facilitate effective communication between the taxpayer and the department is enabled. The existing e-filing users are required to update their profile by logging into e-filing account. Users who have registered already and not activated has to register again," the advisory said.

The updated information, a senior official said, is being sought to ensure that a communication sent to a taxpayer reaches him without fail and in good time.

"A taxpayer can do any business using their personal e- filing account only after updating the details," he said.

The taxpayers can access their personal e-filing account at https://incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In/.

