ICICI Bank launches cash back offer for home loan borrowers

New Delhi: To woo borrowers in this ongoing festive season, ICICI Bank has launched cashback scheme for those availing home loan till November 30.

Under the scheme, customers who avail a new home loan or transfer their existing home loan to the bank can get cashback of 20 per cent up to a limit of Rs 10,000, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The cash back amount is based on minimum spend of Rs 30,000 from the customer's ICICI Bank credit or debit card, it said.

This offer is valid from September 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017.

Similarly, other banks have also come up with festival offers with attractive scheme to woo retail customers.