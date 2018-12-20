हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard launches AI-based solution for motor policies

The AI-based solution has been developed by ICICI Lombard in collaboration with Microsoft.

ICICI Lombard launches AI-based solution for motor policies

Mumbai: Non-life insurer ICICI Lombard has launched an artificial intelligence-based solution to facilitate instant renewals of expired or lapsed motor insurance policies.

The AI-based solution has been developed by ICICI Lombard in collaboration with Microsoft.

The feature will allow the user to capture images of his/her car (the insurance for which has expired) and upload it using the company's - insure mobile app, the company said.

Customers just need to choose self-inspection option. Thereafter they will have to fill in their policy details and upload photographs of the vehicle on the app.

A cloud-based AI module will analyse the damages. After proper check-up, the break-in policy proposal will be either accepted or recommended for verification.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said that close to 15,000 cases of lapsed policies are reported every month .

Mantri added that this solution will make renewals of expired policies real-time, consistent and convenient for customers.

 

Tags:
ICICI LombardICICI Lombard AImotor insurance policies renewalslapsed motor insurance policies

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close