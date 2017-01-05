Image of Mahatma Gandhi goes missing from genuine Rs 2,000 notes

Bhopal: The missing image of Mahatma Gandhi from Rs 2,000 notes created a lot of confusion in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

As per media reports, two elderly farmers –Laxman Meena, from village Bichhugawdi and Gurmeet Singh from Kadukhera village –were being handed Rs 2000 notes at State Bank of India (SBI) branch.

But they were shocked when they found that Gandhi's customary picture was missing from the notes.

They immediately rushed to the bank branch and reported the matter to the manager who later confirmed that the notes were genuine and it was a case of printing error.

The bank officers quietly accepted the Rs 2,000 notes but did not offer new notes, media reports further said.