Important facts to know before investing in Bitcoins

Pooja Jaiswar

Looking at Bitcoin's pace of valuation, most of us would have thought to invest in this digital currency to earn millions.



Interestingly, the cryptocurrency has already got the honour to become the second most searched global news on the Google's 2017 trending list.



Although it has been available for trading since 2009, performance of Bitcoin became noteworthy this year when it crossed over $17,000-mark.



Also, two exchanges in Chicago namely CME Group CME and CBOE Holding have now decided to launch their own version of Bitcoin futures looking at the market demand.



If you are thinking to invest in this cryptocurrency to reap benefits in future, there are a few things you need to research on Bitcoin.



Alexis Roussel, CEO Bity in an Incrementum Crypto Research report, says, “Until recently we had individuals from financial institutions buying Bitcoin because they were working on crypto projects at their company and wanted to see how it worked. This year it is the institutions themselves that are investing in cryptocurrencies.”



Bitcoin allows participants to send accounting units, that store value, referred to as Bitcoin, from one user’s account to another user’s account without intermediaries.



The term cryptocurrency and blockchain are used interchangeably due to the inability of separating these technologies. A public and decentralized blockchain cannot exist without a cryptocurrency and vice versa, a cryptocurrency cannot exist without a blockchain.



According to Incrementum report, there are two main entry strategies for physical holding of Bitcoin namely – buying Bitcoins and mining Bitcoins.

